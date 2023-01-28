Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 47.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,778.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.529 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

