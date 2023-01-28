Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.48 million and $58,210.14 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.008475 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $49,290.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

