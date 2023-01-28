Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $59,212.53 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00049481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018175 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00216135 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.008475 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $49,290.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

