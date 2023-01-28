Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.99

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004320 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $390.11 million and approximately $84.51 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00089395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00057008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00026032 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,665,193 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars.

