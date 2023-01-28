Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Up 80.0% in January

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the third quarter worth about $267,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Kernel Group by 64.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group Stock Up 0.1 %

KRNL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,526. Kernel Group has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.