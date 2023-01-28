Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Legal & General Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,459. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 397 ($4.92) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

