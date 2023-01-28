Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 152 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $127.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

