Lido wstETH Price Hits $1,737.85 on Top Exchanges (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for about $1,737.85 or 0.07553414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $18.01 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002859 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.91 or 0.00400278 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.54 or 0.28096573 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00588668 BTC.
About Lido wstETH
Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.
Lido wstETH Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Lido wstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido wstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.