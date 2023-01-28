Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $977.25

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 977.25 ($12.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,186 ($14.68). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 1,166 ($14.44), with a volume of 105,033 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.62) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,130 ($13.99) to GBX 1,180 ($14.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,116.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 977.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of £780.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,624.32.
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
