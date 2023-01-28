Lisk Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004189 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $135.31 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016983 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004754 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009130 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,495,436 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

