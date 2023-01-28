LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Short Interest Up 163.7% in January

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,200 shares, an increase of 163.7% from the December 31st total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LogicMark stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,685,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,461. LogicMark has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 88.42%. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogicMark stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicMark, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LGMK Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of LogicMark as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogicMark, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

