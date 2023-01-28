LogiTron Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $601.92 Million (LTR)

LogiTron (LTR) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. LogiTron has a total market capitalization of $601.92 million and approximately $10.14 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LogiTron has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One LogiTron token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LogiTron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00396981 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.70 or 0.27865136 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00587016 BTC.

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron’s launch date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LogiTron

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogiTron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LogiTron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LogiTron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LogiTron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.