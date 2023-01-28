Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $202.49 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $240.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

