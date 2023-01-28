Lumi Credits Price Hits $0.0058 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $305.14 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

