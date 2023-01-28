Maple Trading Up 9.5% This Week (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Maple has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $6.39 or 0.00027753 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $24.76 million and $470,497.84 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maple

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

