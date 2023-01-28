Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Short Interest Update

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,760,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 25,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 200,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,094,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Mattel by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.16. 7,121,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Articles

