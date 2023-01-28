Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 413.8% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of SMIZF traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $6.38. 750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.37.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SMIZF. Societe Generale cut their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €8.20 ($8.91) to €5.70 ($6.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Meliá Hotels International from €6.20 ($6.74) to €5.40 ($5.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.