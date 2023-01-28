MetisDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.83 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $142.28 million and $5.83 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $32.12 or 0.00138448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018157 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00216104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002812 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 32.26534092 USD and is up 14.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $9,995,286.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.