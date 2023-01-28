MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 24,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.47 per share, for a total transaction of $856,855.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $856,855.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 24,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $856,855.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,855.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $89,767.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $997,757 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 61.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

