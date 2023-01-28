MiL.k Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $77.32 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One MiL.k token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MiL.k has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $77.32 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,883,566 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

