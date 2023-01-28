MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 598,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,818. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.48. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $163.89.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $446,232,000 after purchasing an additional 106,080 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 30.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,655,000 after purchasing an additional 802,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $280,405,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

