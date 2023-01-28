Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by CV Advisors LLC

CV Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Moderna comprises about 0.7% of CV Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Moderna Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.35. 3,346,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,908. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,097,256.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,097,256.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $89,182,486. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

