Mondi (LON:MNDI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,480.36

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,480.36 ($18.33) and traded as high as GBX 1,543.50 ($19.11). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,534 ($18.99), with a volume of 989,228 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,868 ($23.13) to GBX 1,760 ($21.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60. The company has a market cap of £7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,482.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,480.83.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

