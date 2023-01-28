Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,441 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 130.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $58.51 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

