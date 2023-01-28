Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 48.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $168.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.