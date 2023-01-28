Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,265 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 51.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $746,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $454,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

