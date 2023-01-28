Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 178.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.04. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

