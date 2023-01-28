Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $500,471.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,739,557 shares in the company, valued at $138,851,439.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $500,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,739,557 shares in the company, valued at $138,851,439.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,299 shares of company stock worth $47,598,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.