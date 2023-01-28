Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Trading 14% Higher

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 14% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNCSF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Nanosonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nanosonics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Nanosonics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. Its products include trophon EPR, trophon technology, and trophon2. The company was founded by Maurie Stang on November 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

