New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 81.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

