NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,722,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,966 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth about $150,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

