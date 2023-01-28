Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Nexstar Media Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $15.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $204.35 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $204.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.68.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Stories

