NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Shares Up 12.6%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37. 66,262 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 397% from the average session volume of 13,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

NextSource Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $297.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

