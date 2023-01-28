NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0156 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, NFT has traded down 10% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $573,983.14 and $2,766.99 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00049186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030114 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00214213 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01569457 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $198.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

