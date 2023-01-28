Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Up 172.7% in January

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Nocturne Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBTC remained flat at $10.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017. Nocturne Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nocturne Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

