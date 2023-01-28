Northland Power Inc. (NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 15th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Northland Power Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$36.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$34.98 and a 52 week high of C$47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.33. The company has a market cap of C$8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$555.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northland Power Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.15.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.