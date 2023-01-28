Northland Power Inc. (NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 15th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
Northland Power Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$36.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$34.98 and a 52 week high of C$47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.33. The company has a market cap of C$8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$555.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
