Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 178.7% from the December 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 286,341 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 357,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,083 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 173,891 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 127,853 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

JRO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 139,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,386. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

