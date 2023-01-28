Oasis Network Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $325.93 million and $59.63 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05849778 USD and is up 7.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $34,265,004.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

