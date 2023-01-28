onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,349 shares during the quarter. onsemi makes up approximately 1.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in onsemi were worth $12,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,376,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. StockNews.com started coverage on onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.