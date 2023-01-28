OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

OP Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. OP Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ OPBK opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.17 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 31.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Choi bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $196,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,176,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,198,029.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Choi bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $196,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,176,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,198,029.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ock Hee Kim bought 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $53,265.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 607,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,987. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,206 shares of company stock valued at $513,465. 22.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 41.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

