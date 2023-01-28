OpenBlox (OBX) Trading 250.2% Higher This Week

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 138.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded 250.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and $1.65 million worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.00396570 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.61 or 0.27836266 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00589615 BTC.

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

