Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 1.5 %

OPY opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $518.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 436.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Stories

