Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,712 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,375,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $84,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $88.99 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $90.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

