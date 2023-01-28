Orbler (ORBR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $6.05 or 0.00026301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $1.60 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

