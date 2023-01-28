P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Short Interest Down 22.6% in January

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Up 2.5 %

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. 18,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.94. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $646.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.32.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading

