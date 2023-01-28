Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.79. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $126.62.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.17 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Papa John’s International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 34.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 6,300.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

