Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.93.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $208.13 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.75.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

