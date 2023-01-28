Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,706,000 after acquiring an additional 584,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,885,000 after acquiring an additional 858,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,864,000 after acquiring an additional 93,618 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,354,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,469,000 after acquiring an additional 237,680 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $107.94 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

