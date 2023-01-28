Parsec Financial Management Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on M shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.