Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.58. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.